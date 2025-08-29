Downtown Hearne sees major progress in year-long revitalization effort, bringing new life to community

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Downtown Hearne is experiencing a transformation as the city completes the first phase of a comprehensive revitalization project that began last year. The improvements include new sidewalks, awnings, and fresh storefronts that are already making an impact on local businesses and residents.

The changes are visible throughout the downtown area, where residents can see upgraded infrastructure alongside new businesses that have opened their doors to serve the community.

"The better you can make it look and more attractive to people, the more they want to come through here, the more they want to be here," GenRev Cycles owner, Dana Altimore, said.

Altimore has witnessed the transformation firsthand over the past 12 months.

Ezekiel Ramirez GenRev Cycles owner, Dana Altimore shares his thoughts about the downtown improvements with 15 ABC.

Ezekiel Ramirez GenRev Cycles entrance.

City Manager, Alonzo Echavarria-Garza highlighted some of the completed improvements, including major sidewalk upgrades and new awnings designed to enhance the downtown experience.

Ezekiel Ramirez Hearne City Manager, Alonzo Echavarria-Garza, shares details about the improvements made downtown with 15 ABC.

"This is part of the new sidewalk that we're doing," Echavarria-Garza said. "There was a major upgrade on this, especially on that corner right there. As you can see there's another improvement on the other side, but they're almost done."

Ezekiel Ramirez New sidewalks in downtown Hearne.

"This is the new awnings they're working on, and the idea was to have the awnings all the way to the end, and this way they will also be illuminated underneath," Echavarria-Garza added.

Ezekiel Ramirez Crews have installed new awnings above local businesses in downtown Hearne.

The city manager expressed satisfaction with community response to the progress made in just one year.

"People are really happy. I think the greatest reward is, when people are just happy to see their town just changing. You know, this is for them," Echavarria-Garza said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Downtown Hearne in July 2024.

Ezekiel Ramirez Downtown Hearne in August 2025.

For business owners like Altimore, the improvements represent more than aesthetic changes — they're an investment in the community's economic future.

"It doesn't take a whole lot to understand you invest dollars into your community it's gonna return. It has to return. The more you you do for your community, the better it gets," Altimore said.

However, Altimore emphasized that lasting progress requires more than infrastructure improvements — it takes active community participation.

"Everybody talks about community but if you're not participating. Then your talk doesn't mean anything," he said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Crews have installed new awnings above local businesses in downtown Hearne.

"You gotta get involved to make it better and that's what I encourage people in this community get involved, you know, if you don't like something, find a solution or be a part of the solution," Altimore added.

Despite the significant progress made, Echavarria-Garza noted that the work isn't finished. The next phase of the revitalization project will include lighting upgrades, new benches, and plans to host community events that will further activate the downtown area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.