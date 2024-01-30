Dogs being returned after the holidays taking toll on local animal shelters

CENTRAL TEXAS — There has been a 21 percent increase from December 2023 to January 2024 in the return of shelter pets.

The Humane Society of Central Texas had 140 returned in December compared to the 170 returned in January after the holiday season — this puts a toll on the shelter, especially when it comes to housing all those animals, and that's not counting stray dogs.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Louise loves to walk out on the grass turf and play in the sun. During the holidays, she found what seemed like a forever home — but a few weeks later, she was back.

“The number one challenges of folks maybe having different expectations of their rescue whenever they bring them home,” said Brooke Farrell, Director of Community Relations for The Humane Society of Central Texas.

The top reason shelter dogs are brought back after the thrill of the holidays: adjustment.

“Dogs need at least three to five days of a true decompression period, where they can get as much sleep and a quiet home as possible," Farrell said.

"Often they’re so stressed out of shelter living with being surrounded by over 100 dogs during their time here with us."

The shelter says in December alone, 140 dogs were returned.

But this month, so far they've seen a 21 percent increase of 170 dogs.

“Right now, our biggest need is emergency fostering — folks who would like to join us on our foster network for whenever we hit those time when we are in desperate code red," Farrell said.

"We need help moving five dogs out by the end of the day."

You might think twice about giving the gift of adoption until you're ready for that responsibility.

"Help join our mission table and to make sure every dog gets a second chance in the morning — that would be life changing,” Farrell said.