BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas is experiencing a development boom with several major commercial projects taking shape between Killeen and Harker Heights, including new fitness, dining and retail locations. Most of these new businesses are expected to open sometime in 2026, according to city officials.



A massive $11 million, 40,000-square-foot Crunch Fitness facility is under construction near I-14 in Harker Heights

New QuikTrip convenience store being built at Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway in Killeen

HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx and Five Below preparing to open at Killeen Mall alongside Longhorn Steakhouse construction

Check out the story:

Development boom brings new businesses to Killeen and Harker Heights

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Central Texas is experiencing rapid growth as a development boom takes shape between Killeen and Harker Heights, with several major commercial projects already under construction.

In Harker Heights, a massive 40,000-square-foot Crunch Fitness facility is being built near I-14. The multi-million-dollar gym will feature personal training, group classes, babysitting services, and full-service locker rooms.

Construction is also underway on a Longhorn Steakhouse just down the road, positioned between Sam's Club and Chuy's. The national chain is known for its western-themed steakhouse experience.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"I am looking forward to that, especially since Killeen needs more restaurants and I like to go out to eat," Linda Shahan said.

About a mile west, a new QuikTrip is moving forward at Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. The 24-hour convenience store will provide gas, food-to-go, snacks and beverages, adding another option for drivers and nearby neighborhoods.

The City of Killeen says: "We estimate that approximately 215 businesses have received a Certificate of Occupancy this year, reflecting continued growth and investment in Killeen.”

Marc Monroy, KXXV

At the Killeen Mall, crews are busy preparing space for several new retailers. HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx and Five Below are all expected to open new locations on the south side of the property.

"I enjoy coming and getting my steps in while visiting the stores, so I am looking forward to the new stores," Wanda Carroll said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Mall officials say completion dates for all these projects are nearing completion, but most are expected to open sometime in 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.