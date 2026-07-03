WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco residents are still heading to brick-and-mortar stores even as online shopping continues to grow, with many citing reasons that a website simply cannot replicate.

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Despite rise in online shopping, Waco residents still prefer the in-store experience

Capital One reports online sales have climbed since the pandemic, but 64% of Americans still shop in stores every week. Capital One also predicts online sales will keep growing, with up to 302 million shoppers expected by the end of 2026.

At Richland Mall, where neighbors shop for summer goods, clothes and activities, the in-store experience remains a draw for many.

For Waco resident Ashlyn Costel, who grew up going to Richland Mall, the decision to shop in person often comes down to fit.

"Sizing because sizing for every brand is different, especially in jeans. I have very long legs, so finding jeans that fit me right are kind of hard, so that's why I prefer to shop in store rather than online," Costel said.

Costel said the limited retail selection in Waco is the main reason she shops online at all.

"Waco has a limited selection. I wish we had more stores," Costel said.

Beyond fit, in-store shopping also surfaces deals that online browsing might miss.

"A lot of the times, yes, like I know Victoria's Secret's having their semiannual sale right now which I didn't know about until I walked by so that was nice um and then I know Hollister actually runs some good sales sometimes that I didn't know about online," Costel said.

That kind of spontaneous discovery benefits more than just shoppers. Small businesses operating inside the mall say foot traffic from other retailers helps bring in customers who never planned to stop by.

"I think it's a good advantage to have a business inside the mall because people come around for shopping and if they're not come especially in our store, but when this uh we have a business over here, they come visit us and we have more walk-in customers here. I think and it's because of the mall," a Brow Studio worker said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.