UPDATE: Crews respond to Waco fire, likely caused by heat lamp

PREVIOUS STORY: Crews are currently on the scene of a fire on S Third St. in Waco.

Officials from the Downsville Fire Department said they believe the fire was caused by a heat lamp in the garage.

There are no reported injuries.

UPDATE: The fire occurred while occupants were in the home and was caused by a heat lamp for the owners' pets.

Unfortunately, the blaze destroyed the home.

All individuals were able to evacuate safely. The Robinson Fire Department and other agencies responded to the scene. The Waco Sheriff's Department expressed their relief that no lives were lost, noting their efforts to contain the fire.