Crews from Killeen, Temple assisting with rescues from flooding in Kerr County

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Local crews are in Kerr County, assisting with the rescue efforts there after historic flooding ripped through the area.

Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski confirmed to 25 News one member is currently assisting Texas Task Force 1 in Kerrville, but did not have any information on their activities there.

On its Facebook page, Temple Fire & Rescue said it's Special Operations Team was put on standby on Friday and called to assist on Saturday morning.

"Temple Fire and Rescues' Spec Ops Teams, trains under many disciplines, to include, Swift Water Rescue," the post reads. "These guys will assist with many tasks while on this TIFMAS (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System) deployment."