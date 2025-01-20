Country store owner shares how to prep you, your pets, & your home for the 2nd round of cold

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Bar None Country store shares tips on how to keep your family, your home and your animals safe as another round of cold comes through the area.



Prepare early. Owner Mike Jones says if you do not prepare early and procrastinate, then its too late

For your animals, search for straw hay for them to bury themselves in — this type of hay retains heat and gives them a warmer place to lay down

There are water feeders to purchase that will keep your animals hydrated and not freeze

It's important to keep your animals hydrated, if not, things can take a bad turn quickly

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mike Jones has owned Bar None Country Store since the very beginning.

“We started off small, then expanded and the business has grown," Jones said.

"The communities around us, Crawford, China Spring, Bosqueville, Valley Mills, McGregor — they really took us in and supported us."

That Central Texas support has grown to respect for Mike, coming to him for protection when it comes to the cold.

“We have the faucet covers you can put over your faucets outside," Jones said.

"We have the Styrofoam and the hard plastic — we have the glows and the heat lamps, clear and red."

And as Old Man Winter returns to are community, Mike wants you to be prepared for what can happen.

“We sell a lot of straw to keep the animals warm in the winter,” Jones said.

Animals use hay to make a bed for themselves — straw hay is what’s best to retain heat.

And for horses...

“You can put these on your horse, help them retain heat — a lot of them will be water repellent,” Jones said.

Don't forget to keep them hydrated.

"If you have electricity pretty close to your water trough for your animals, this one sinks — it keeps the water in the watering trough from freezing so your animals always have fresh clean water when it’s really, really cold,” Jones said.

Central Texas weather can be unpredictable, so it’s always safe to...

“Prepare early — don’t wait until the last minute," Jones said.

"You wait til the last minute there could be some shortages or outages we might not have, so if you plan early, get everything early then you’ll be prepared."