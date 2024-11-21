Vehicle pursuit ends with several dead in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas DPS is investigating a fatal crash in Coryell County along FM 929.

DPS reports a vehicle fleeing from police Wednesday evening entered Coryell County after starting in Woodway. Investigators say a Gatesville man, identified as 31-year-old Michael Scott Hughes, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was reportedly waving a firearm out the window of the vehicle, heading west on FM 929 at a high rate of speed.

DPS says Highes lost control and collided with a Volkswagen SUV headed east. Hughes died in the crash, along with two passengers in the Volkswagen. The driver of the VW and two other passengers are being treated at a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, and 25 News has reached out to Woodway investigators to find out how the pursuit originated. Stay with us for the latest.

