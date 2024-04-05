'Something profound': Visitors arriving in Gatesville for the eclipse

GATESVILLE, Texas — As thousands are expected to descend into Central Texas over the next few days, some are already arriving.

Kaylie Mendez is the manager at Texas Station RV Park and Storage in Gatesville.

She says they are sold out of full RV hook ups and have been for about eight months to a year — right now they are expecting around 125 people for the eclipse.

“Yes, that is quite a bit for us," Mendez said.

Married for almost 44 years, campers Denise and Carl Couey have been traveling the country the last two years in a more than forty foot long home on wheels.

They travel from coast to coast — Denise remembers what it was like seeing the 2017 eclipse while in Wyoming and said, “You know you have experienced something profound.”

Tim and Rita Crabtree are from Ohio.

The couple has seen three eclipses, and knew how fast lodging gets booked up.

They booked their reservation almost a year ago.

“It’s a very dramatic sort of astronomical event and they don’t happen very often, at least in a place in North America where you can get to," Tim said.

Just around the corner was Chris Masten who came from Delaware, and is excited to see his first full solar eclipse.

“I use to live here, but I mean, it was really the only place I wanted to come and see, and Gatesville is right on the line of totality — it was kind of a no-brainer to be here," he said.

For anyone still looking to camp, there is some room at the park for dry camping like RVs that have their own generators or tent camping.