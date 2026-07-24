Parents arrested after infant found malnourished at Gatesville home

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Two parents are behind bars after police found their 9-month-old baby suffering from extreme malnourishment at a home on North 27th Street in Gatesville.

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Parents arrested after 9-month-old found severely malnourished at Gatesville home

Jenny Sanchez, 23, and Adariance Rahman, 22, both face first-degree felony charges for injury to a child and second-degree felony charges for endangering a child.

The investigation began Monday night after someone called police to check on the baby, expressing concern the child was not being cared for. Officers arrived and found the infant in critical condition.

Paramedics rushed the baby to Scott and White McLane's Children's Hospital in Temple. Child Protective Services took custody of the child. Two other children living in the home are now staying with a relative.

A judge issued arrest warrants for both parents Tuesday. Temple police arrested Sanchez at the hospital, while Gatesville police arrested Rahman at the family's home.

Neighbors said police activity in the area is not uncommon.

"They are here all the time. They're always arresting people. So this is a sad state of affairs," one resident said.

"We bought this house in 84… but there's so many vehicles and stuff going on up there… so I'm glad they got them," another resident said.

Investigators are still looking into the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gatesville Police Department at 254-865-2226. An anonymous tip can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

