Large power outage hits Gatesville, parts of Coryell, Bosque counties; Authorities looking for cause

UPDATE

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Valley Mills Police Department is also reporting widespread outages in their surrounding areas.

Police are advising caution at Highway 6 and FM 317 while traffic lights are flashing.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Coryell County law enforcement are reporting a large power outage in Gatesville and many parts of the county Wednesday morning.

The Gatesville Police Department and Coryell County Sheriff's Office said they are aware of the problem and said Texas-New Mexico Power estimates electricity to be restored around 12:30 p.m.

Gatesville PD said they do not know what the cause is and they cannot fix it.

The department said they have fielded 30 calls about the outage so far, taking up their phone lines. They said they cannot call out to TxDOT or anyone else to put stop signs in place at traffic intersections because all their lines are in use.

According to TNMP's outage map, more than 2,000 of around 3,500 customers are affected by the power outage.