Magnolia star Chip Gaines brings special gift to Gatesville nonprofit

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Chip Gaines made a special visit Wednesday to the Hoof Haven Sanctuary in Gatesville.

The Waco resident and TV star surprised the sanctuary's founder with a Bobcat compact track loader, worth $70,000.

The founder, Jason Shields, is a U.S. veteran who survived an accident and now dedicates his life to rescuing horses. Jason said he needs equipment like the Bobcat to do farm work at the sanctuary.

Gaines is the 2025 Brand Ambassador forBobcat [bobcat.com]. “As a longtime fan and customer of Bobcat, I’m incredibly proud to be part of this initiative,” said Gaines.