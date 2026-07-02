Holiday weekend events fuel downtown growth in Gatesville

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Gatesville is building on months of community events aimed at drawing people back to its downtown, with a packed weekend that includes the city's first-ever PickleFest and its first Fourth of July parade in more than a decade.

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Holiday Events Fuel Downtown Growth in Gatesville

City Manager Brad Hunt says the momentum has been building and that downtown remains central to Gatesville's identity and future.

"We're really just adding to the downtown support that our community is already engaged in… It's the hub of our town and the heart of our town. It won't be historic anymore, but it should still be a great contributor to the aesthetic of the square and the economy in downtown," Hunt said.

The inaugural PickleFest kicks off Friday at 2 p.m. Hunt said organizers are expecting a large turnout.

"You don't wanna miss it… We've had over 3800 people interested in our online event. We expect, a very big crowd. I think we have 50 some vendors that'll be out there, with all kinds of pickle-flavored food and desserts."

On Saturday, Gatesville holds its first Fourth of July parade in more than a decade, followed by the city's annual festival.

Angela Mata, manager of Leon River Mercantile, said the unique events reflect what makes small towns special.

"It's something different, and I love how small towns are just different, because everyone can just go support that. You never see a PickleFest. Well, especially here in Gatesville, you don't see that. I bet you probably see that in bigger cities, but I hope everyone can just go and have a chance to support."

PickleFest Schedule:

3:00 p.m. - Kids' Pickle Juice Drinking Contest

4:00 p.m. - Kids' Pickle Eating Contest

5:00 p.m. - Adult Pickle Juice Drinking Contest

5:30 p.m. - Pickle Toss Contest

6:30 p.m. - Adult Pickle Eating Contest

4th of July Schedule:

4:30 p.m. - Kids' Toy Parade

5:30 p.m. - 4th of July Parade

7:00 p.m. - Festival Begins

10:00 p.m. - Fireworks begin

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