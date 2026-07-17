GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Gatesville's inaugural Pickle Fest exceeded expectations over the Fourth of July weekend, drawing an estimated 6,000 visitors throughout the day and delivering a major boost to the local economy.

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Gatesville's inaugural Pickle Fest draws thousands of visitors

The event brought people in from across Texas and beyond, with momentum carrying into the city's Fourth of July celebration. City Manager Brad Hunt said the biggest impact was the attention Gatesville received from visitors discovering the community for the first time.

"It was shocking to all of us in a great way… through the day we figured we had almost 6,000 people come and visit the Pickle Fest. And for Gatesville, that is a large crowd… really what it did was put our name out to so many people who visited. When I was driving around, I was one of the shuttle drivers at the Picklefest, and I met people from Oklahoma, Arizona, Dallas, Houston," Hunt said.

City leaders say Pickle Fest is expected to return next year and could expand into a two-day event.

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