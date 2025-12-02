Gatesville police seek help identifying suspects in 'ding dong ditch' vandalism spree

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Gatesville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying several individuals suspected of damaging property during an aggressive "ding dong ditching" spree linked to a TikTok challenge.

The incidents occurred Saturday, Nov. 15, between midnight and 3 a.m. in several Gatesville neighborhoods, including Grandview, Cottonwood, Hillcrest and Oak, as well as areas surrounding the Gatesville Golf Course.

Police say the suspects, who look to be between 14 and 19 years old, were doing a TikTok challenge that involves aggressive ding dong ditching, resulting in property damage. The individuals were seen driving a golf cart and a white car while wearing shorts, t-shirts and tennis shoes.

Detectives are requesting security camera footage from residents in the affected neighborhoods and any information that could help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information or camera footage showing the individuals during the specified time should call the Gatesville Police Department's non-emergency line at 254-865-2226 and reference case number 25110033.

