Gatesville passes ordinance regulating game rooms

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Gatesville is cracking down on gambling machines commonly known as eight-liners after residents raised multiple complaints about the machines operating within city limits.

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Gatesville regulates eight-liner gambling machines

The City Council recently passed a new ordinance targeting coin-operated machines and sweepstakes devices. The ordinance strictly prohibits any gambling devices inside the city limits and defines a gambling device as any machine that gives a player a chance to win something of value.

Aeda Floyd, a Gatesville resident, said she has mixed feelings about the number of machines in the city.

"As long as they're running these like legit gamerooms, there's not a problem. But why do we have so many? I mean there's got to be a limit somewhere."

Business owners must now apply for an annual permit to keep their machines and must also prove they do not have certain criminal convictions.

Fellow resident Michaela Newton said she supports the push for legitimacy.

"I don't see it being a bad thing with them having to get permits and stuff, making them legitimate. There's nothing wrong with legitimacy and if there's people that support them, ok," Newton said.

The new rules also restrict where these businesses can open. Indoor amusement facilities cannot open within 1,000 feet of a school, church or hospital, or within 1,000 feet of each other.

Violators face a Class C misdemeanor and can be fined up to $500.

Despite the new ordinance, questions remain among residents.

"Where is it going?" said Newton. "At least the lotto claims that it's going to Texas schools. Where is this, how is that?"

"We have way too many game rooms, smoke shops, everything in town." Said Floyd. "I just don't know why we have so many of them. Why did this city allow so many of them to move in."

I reached out to local city officials about the new ordinance and have not heard much other than they are currently allowing businesses an education period. City Council will meet next Tuesday, July 14.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

