Gatesville officials ask residents to stop calling 911 as courthouse square fire smoulders

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Gatesville Fire Department is asking residents to stop calling 911 to report smoke coming from the burned buildings on the west side of the courthouse square.

The police department's 911 center has been flooded with calls from local citizens about smoke from Gatesville Historic District fire, which continues to smolder today.

"We understand everyone is concerned when they see smoke and/or flames in the rubble of the buildings. While we understand your concern, GFD can assure you that there is no cause for alarm," the Gatesville Fire Department said via Facebook. "We are asking folks to stop calling 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number to report seeing smoke from the burned buildings."

Deep-rooted pockets under the rubble will continue to smolder until heavy equipment is brought in by insurance companies.

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