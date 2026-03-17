Dozens of fire crews battling a major fire in downtown Gatesville

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Dozens of fire crews are battling a major fire in downtown Gatesville on the west side of the Square in downtown Gatesville.

The City of Gatesville posting to their Facebook advising about traffic alerts and public adversaries.

Traffic Alert:

• U.S. Route 84 (Main Street) is closed through downtown

• Traffic is being diverted at:

• Lutterloh (east side)

• Levita Road (west side)

Public Advisory:

Drivers and residents are urged to avoid the downtown area for the rest of the night.

This is a developing story and our 25News team is working to gather more information.

