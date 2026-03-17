Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dozens of fire crews battling a major fire in downtown Gatesville

Drivers and residents are urged to avoid the downtown area for the rest of the night
Fire.jpg
Lisa Ferris
Fire.jpg
Posted
and last updated

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Dozens of fire crews are battling a major fire in downtown Gatesville on the west side of the Square in downtown Gatesville.

The City of Gatesville posting to their Facebook advising about traffic alerts and public adversaries.

Traffic Alert:
• U.S. Route 84 (Main Street) is closed through downtown
• Traffic is being diverted at:
• Lutterloh (east side)
• Levita Road (west side)

Public Advisory:

Drivers and residents are urged to avoid the downtown area for the rest of the night.

This is a developing story and our 25News team is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood