Gatesville ISD announces passing of substitute teacher

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Gatesville Independent School District announced that a current employee passed away over Thanksgiving break.

Charlie Barnhill, who was a 2011 GHS graduate and has been working for the district for the past couple of years as a substitute teacher, died unexpectedly during the break.

"Extremely well-liked by both students and staff, Charlie became a full time aide at the beginning of last school year. Whether working with special needs students or completing lunchroom duty, Mr. Barnhill was always kind, soft-spoken, and thoughtful," the district said.

Barnhill was also known to be a talented musician during his high school career and beyond, the district added.

The district will forward service information as it becomes available.