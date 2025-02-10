UPDATE: One dead in Gatesville structure fire Monday morning

UPDATE

The Gatesville Police Chief confirms one person was found dead inside a building in the 3300 block of State Highway 36 on Monday morning.

The department says crews responded to the fire shortly after 8 a.m.

A body was found in a section of the building being used as a residence.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL

The city manager for the City of Gatesville confirmed to 25 News there was a structure fire on Monday morning.

It is unclear the extent of damage, how the fire started, or if any injuries have been reported.

The Gatesville Fire Chief says an update on the situation will be provided Monday afternoon.

25 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

