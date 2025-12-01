Driver dead, pickup truck recovered from Leon River in Gatesville

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — A 65-year-old man died Monday afternoon after his pickup truck crashed into the Leon River in Gatesville.

The Gatesville Police Department received a call about a single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of East Leon Street around 1:21 p.m. A second caller reported seeing a pickup truck on its side in the Leon River.

Officers arrived on scene and tred to reach the lone occupant inside the vehicle. They determined the driver was deceased upon their arrival.

After the vehicle was recovered from the river, Justice of the Peace Coy Latham pronounced the man dead.

The cause of the crash and the cause of death remain under investigation. Police said updates will be provided when more details become available.

