'Driving impaired is deadly': Texas DPS investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding Texans about the dangers of impaired driving following Thursday's fatal two-vehicle crash.

Authorities responded to a report of the early-morning crash where they discovered that a driver was traveling south on FM 116, failed to stay in their line, and crossed into the north lane.

The 34-year-old male collided head-on with another vehicle being driven northbound by Manuel Moreno of Copperas Cove.

Moreno was killed upon impact — next of kin have been notified.

The 34-year-old male was transported to a hospital for non-incapacitating injuries, and during the investigation, evidence of impairment was observed — this investigation is ongoing.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers the dangers of intoxicated and impaired driving. Driving impaired is deadly and endangers everyone on Texas roadways," Texas DPS said.