Deadly crash on Highway 36 leads to hours-long closure in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 36 ended in one person dead and another injured in Coryell County Wednesday morning.

Texas DPS says a 2014 Jeep driven by 18-year-old Romi Bomar was traveling eastbound on Highway 36 just west of Long Bridge. A 2012 Ford F-350, driven by a 22-year-old woman from Gatesville, was traveling westbound.

The investigating Trooper says Bomar lost control on a curve on the wet roadway and went into the path of the F-350 and crashed around 10:30 a.m.

KXXV

Bomar was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to Baylor Scott and White for their injuries and is stable.

The crash investigation is still active and ongoing.

DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko tells 25 News that it's not uncommon for crashes to happen along the curve in this area, especially when the roadway is wet.