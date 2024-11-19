Coryell County authorities ID remains as 21-year-old who went missing in Gatesville in 2015

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Coryell County Sheriff's office has identified the remains of Cole Younger Middleton of Gatesville, who was reported missing at 21-years-old in 2015.

Authorities were dispatched to an address on Riverbend Lane in Gatesville in reference to a caller who reported what were believed to be human remains on the property.

The skeletal remains have been positively identified and matched to Middleton, who was initially reported missing by his mother, Julia Middleton.

Authorities also collected additional remains, a folding pocketknife and a piece of a t-shirt.

On April 25, additional law enforcement arrived to assist with the search.

"A search of the missing persons database at the time revealed two know missing Gatesville-area residents — Middleton and one other man, William Casey, who was last seen in 1988," the Coryell County Sheriff's Office said.

An investigator contacted Middleton's family about the discovery, and the remains were then sent off for analysis.

"Julia Middleton provided a saliva sample for comparison with DNA extracted from the remains."

That sample and two samples from the then-unidentified remains were sent off for testing.

The samples from the then-unidentified person were consistent with a male contributor who was a biological child of Julia Middleton.

Authorities have since confirmed that the remains were those of Cole Younger Middleton.

When Julia Middleton reported her son missing, she stated that she had not spoken with Cole since July, 19, 2015, but had spoken with Coryell County deputies who had contact with him in early-August.

"She also was aware that a relative of Cole's had gotten him a four-night stay at a local hotel, although Cole only stayed one night — he left the room and a duffel bag of dirty clothing and never returned."

Gatesville police removed Cole from the Texas Crime Information Center Missing Person Record on November 14, 2024.

"Although this was not the resolution any of us wanted for this case, we are happy we could positively confirm the identification of Cole Middleton and bring some measure of closure to his friends and family," Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said.

"This has been a long, arduous process and we appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone involved."