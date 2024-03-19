Surprise grant brings new AR tech to Copperas Cove ISD elementary schools

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Behind the doors of Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary in Copperas Cove, there is more than empty hallways — it’s a school full of energetic kids that are eager to learn.

These are students like fourth grader Kamyra Sims.

”I’ve always wanted to be an archaeologist and see space,” Sims said.

You can imagine her excitement when she heard the STEM program at elementary schools like hers was getting new technology, thanks to a grant from the Region 12 Technology Education Foundation.

”This year we had 35 people apply for the grants and we only awarded nine — this was one of the nine,” said Alexis Neumann , Chairperson Region 12 Technology Education Foundation.

“It's for a Merge Cube system here — it's almost $15,000.”

This will bring education to life in the palm of these students' hands.

”Oh, they get really detailed,” said Holly Landez, Director of Digital Learning and Innovation for CCISD.

“One of them is like a beating heart. They use the cube and use the iPad app, and they can actually see in their hands, a beating heart.”

Exciting for any student, but a beating heart isn’t what Kamyra wants to see first.

”I want to see like a pyramid, and the Eiffel Tower, and animals like lions,” Sims said.

This is an experience she said will help her learn.

”For me, it’s better if I get a visual of what I’m reading or what people are talking about,” she said.

Thanks to the nearly $15,000 grant, every library in Copperas Cove elementary schools will have Merge Cubes for the kiddos to get a little more hands-on with their learning.