Superintendent of Copperas Cove ISD announces retirement

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — A new leader is needed for the Copperas Cove Independent School District.

During Tuesday's Board of Trustees meeting, Dr. Joe Burns announced he is retiring from his role at the end of this year.

Since arriving in Copperas Cove in 2012, Dr. Burns has overseen the renovations of several campuses and the reorganization of the district’s Instructional Services department. Before moving into school administration and serving as a principal, Dr. Burns was a science teacher. He then spent 24 years serving as superintendent in four districts.

He plans to stay in his current role as superintendent through December 31, but the Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees is now searching for its new superintendent.