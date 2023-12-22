Local single mother gifted home heating for Christmas

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A local business is helping to make this Christmas one to remember for a local family in Copperas Cove.

Ellis Air Systems conducted it's ninth annual H-Vac giveaway this year.

One deserving single mother in Copperas Cove is incredibly grateful for an early Christmas.

"It's not even real to me, once they turned it on I'll be like 'What?'," Noel Zuniga said.

"I can't even tell you how much this means to me — it's like the best thing ever."

Ellis Air Systems has been established in Central Texas for over 30 years, and looks forward to to continuing the holiday tradition of giving back.