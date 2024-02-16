Less trash on the roads helps keep the streets of Copperas Cove Beautiful

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful has worked with volunteers to keep each and every neighborhood looking good in Copperas Cove. The group has picked up over 50,000 pounds of trash since starting over 20 years ago.

“I mean sometimes you’ll just see some stuff along the road and stuff but I think people have gotten a lot better at it mostly or pretty much they mostly just more care about it,” said Zoi, a Copperas Cove resident.

KCCB has just opened a new location in city hall and encourages more volunteers to sign up to help keep their neighborhoods clean.

"It just isn't us it takes the whole community to make that change in our community," said Roxanne Flores, Executive Director.

After signing up, the organization will provide all the tools needed to help clean up your streets

To sign up you can stop by the new location at 507 S Main St. Suite C or email Kccb@copperascovetx.gov.

