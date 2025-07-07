Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Free breakfast and lunch available to all CCISD students during upcoming school year

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Copperas Cove Independent School District is offering something free for all students in upcoming school year: breakfast and lunch.

CCISD announced all students will receive breakfast and lunch at no charge through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision for the 2025-26 school year.

"It gives the students in Cove what they need to be able to focus on their classwork, ” said Superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins. “Our goal is to ensure the well-being of each of our students, both academically and otherwise.”

Families will not need to submit applications for free, reduced-price or paid student meals at the start of the school year.

