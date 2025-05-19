Drive a Kia or Hyundai? Copperas Cove police issue warning

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Copperas Cove Police Department is warning drivers of Kia and Hyundai models about a rise in recent thefts. The department says the trend is most common for models from 2011 to 2022 with traditional keys.

Police have reported two vehicle thefts in the areas of Creek Street and Deorsam Drive involving different Kia and Hyundai models, but attempted thefts have been reported in various parts of the city.

To deter theft the department recommends:

• Park in a garage or well-lit area when possible

• Keep exterior lights on overnight

• Always lock your doors and remove valuables from view

• Use a steering wheel lock or other visible deterrent

• Contact your dealership about free software updates or anti-theft tools

The Copperas Cove Police Department has increased patrols throughout the city and has requested steering wheel locks to help residents better secure their vehicles.