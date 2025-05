COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A water main break for a transmission line in the City of Copperas Cove has led to the city implementing Stage 4B restrictions on Monday morning.

Mayor Dan D. Yancey has issued a Declaration of Local Disaster, taking effect at 10 a.m. on May 26 citywide. The restrictions come ahead of the scheduled construction for WCID 1.

Violations of the restrictions could lead to a citation for a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of $100 to $2,000.