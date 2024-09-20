Copperas Coves warns of recent rabies exposure case

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Copperas Cove shared a notice Thursday of rabies exposure in the city.

Copperas Cove Animal Control responded to Marilyn Drive for a call about a skunk attacking a feral kitten. The kitten was captured and euthanized for rabies testing. Results from the Texas Department of Health showed the kitten tested positive for rabies.

Animal control officers say the skunk ran into the woods and was not captured.

The Texas Department of Health reported 350 cases of rabies infections in 2023.

Read the full release on the recent rabies exposure below.