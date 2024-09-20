Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCoryell CountyCopperas Cove

Actions

Copperas Coves warns of recent rabies exposure case

Animal control officers responded to a fight between a feral kitten and a skunk. The kitten tested positive for rabies. The skunk got away.
Rabies Exposure
25 News
Rabies Exposure
Posted

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Copperas Cove shared a notice Thursday of rabies exposure in the city.

Copperas Cove Animal Control responded to Marilyn Drive for a call about a skunk attacking a feral kitten. The kitten was captured and euthanized for rabies testing. Results from the Texas Department of Health showed the kitten tested positive for rabies.

Animal control officers say the skunk ran into the woods and was not captured.

The Texas Department of Health reported 350 cases of rabies infections in 2023.

Read the full release on the recent rabies exposure below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood