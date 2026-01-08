Copperas Cove welcomes new fire chief in January

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — A new fire chief is headed to Copperas Cove in January.

The city announced the appointment of Douglas Matthijetz on Thursday.

Matthijetz brings more than 35 years of fire service experience to Copperas Cove, most recently serving the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

The community is invited to attend a Swearing-In and Badge Pinning ceremony on January 23 in the City Council Chambers at 10 a.m.

Chief Matthijetz will officially begin his duties as Fire Chief effective January 26. The former fire chief for Copperas Cove retired in September.