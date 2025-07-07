Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Copperas Cove police warn drivers of flooding, impassable roads

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Copperas Cove Police Department shared on update Monday on flooding issues reported around the city, primarily on the North and West sides.

These areas include:

  • W Avenue B (FM 1113), closed from N 11th St to Northern Dove Ln.
  • Summers Rd, impassable near Ashley Dr
  • Some high water issues reported along Big Divide Rd
  • Water over the highway on N FM 116 at Reagan Ave

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when in these areas. The Streets Department is also closing and opening streets as needed.

