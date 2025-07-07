Copperas Cove police warn drivers of flooding, impassable roads

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Copperas Cove Police Department shared on update Monday on flooding issues reported around the city, primarily on the North and West sides.

These areas include:



W Avenue B (FM 1113), closed from N 11th St to Northern Dove Ln.

Summers Rd, impassable near Ashley Dr

Some high water issues reported along Big Divide Rd

Water over the highway on N FM 116 at Reagan Ave

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when in these areas. The Streets Department is also closing and opening streets as needed.