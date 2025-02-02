Copperas Cove police investigating murder, suspect in custody

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove police are investigating a murder after responding to a call Saturday morning. They have a suspect in custody.

Officers were sent out to a home in the 900 block of Tanner Drive after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. They found a 31-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. She was sent to the hospital, and later died from her injuries.

After investigating the scene and speaking with witnesses, police found a suspect at a nearby hotel. That person was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story and 25 News will continue to provide more details as they come available.

