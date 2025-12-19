Copperas Cove martial artists bring home world championship medals

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Two young martial artists from Copperas Cove, 15-year-old Rodney Phillips and 13-year-old Zachary Phillips, returned home with international medals after competing for Team USA at the WMAGC World Games in Oslo, Norway.



Rodney Phillips won two silver medals (point sparring and individual kata)

Zachary Phillips earned bronze in continuous sparring at the world championships

The athletes compete out of FC Iron Dojo in Copperas Cove and have built a brother-like bond through years of training together

FC Iron Dojo plans an expanded 2026 competition schedule including six Texas state tournaments and international competitions in Orlando and Manila, Philippines

Check out the story:

Copperas Cove teens win medals at world martial arts championships

Two young martial artists from Copperas Cove have returned home as international champions after competing on the world stage in Oslo, Norway.

Fifteen-year-old Rodney Phillips and 13-year-old Zachary Phillips traveled to Norway to compete in the WMAGC World Games as part of Team USA, representing both their dojo and Central Texas.

"It was really nerve racking — since I was worried about messing up my form, stumbling and all the above," Rodney said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Despite the nerves, both athletes brought home medals. Rodney earned two silver medals, one in point sparring and another in individual kata. Zachary brought home a bronze medal in continuous sparring, winning that medal in a final match against Rodney himself.

"I knew I was going to do it one day but I didn't think it was going to be this soon," Zachary said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

The two athletes have been training together for years and compete out of FC Iron Dojo in Copperas Cove, where they've built a brother-like bond through martial arts.

"I feel like them encouraging me probably made me win in continuous sparring," Zachary said.

"If it wasn't for Zach, I wouldn't be here by now," Rodney said. "I never thought I'd be able to experience this and it's one in a lifetime."

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Looking ahead, FC Iron Dojo says its competition schedule will only continue to grow in 2026. The dojo plans to compete in six Texas state-level tournaments, the Memphis Open, the U.S. Open in Orlando, and the Shureido Cup in Manila, Philippines.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.