Copperas Cove man pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of a child

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A 37-year-old man from Copperas Cove was sentenced to life in prison after a Williamson County jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Garrett Bailey was convicted on Dec. 17, 2025, following an investigation that started in 2023 when Round Rock Police learned he assaulted a victim at a hotel in Round Rock.

During the investigation, police identified additional child victims and uncovered what they described as a disturbing pattern of offenses connected to multiple jurisdictions across Texas.

Bailey was also facing charges in Bexar County for human trafficking and child pornography offenses. He pleaded guilty to one count of human trafficking of a child and seven counts of possession of child pornography, resulting in a 40-year prison sentence back in June 2024.

Police said they remain committed to protecting children and pursuing justice for victims of exploitation. Anyone with information about similar offenses is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

