Copperas Cove ISD asking voters to approval $175M bond on May 4 ballot

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A bond for Copperas Cove ISD to receive more funding is on the May 4 ballot.

The proposed bond will provide the necessary funds to the district in order for its students to succeed.

”It addresses needs on all 11 campuses,” said Kurtis Quillin, Director of Communications for CCISD.

"The primary focus being at Copperas Cove High School.”

A new dining facility at the high school, more classrooms and security upgrades, are all on the list.

Another major need is improvements to sports facilities as one student pointed out when 25 News spoke to him in February.

”For starters, our office isn’t leveled,” Will Smith, tennis player and senior at CCHS speaking in February.

"It’s tilted and what not and there’s not much space in there. Our storage shed is completely disorganized, and we have to clean it out all the time. Having that stuff would help smooth things around, we’d get through practices quicker, we’d actually get to do more.”

A lot of these student athletes not getting what they need.

“If you walk the high school campus and you saw some of the kids are having to dress, where some of theses kids are having to get ready for practice and then get ready to go back to class, you wouldn’t want your kids dressing in that kind of place,” said JC Stubbs, Facilities Advisory Committee member.

Tennis players currently have to change in restrooms and storage rooms next the courts and others have it worse.

“They have a part of the high school campus they affectionately call the dungeon,” Stubbs said.

"That dungeon floods when it rains. You can see kids walking through 1-2 inches of water to get to their lockers.”

Stubbs volunteered to be part of the advisory committee that came up with the bond proposal after more than two years of working on it.

“He’s not just a guy on the committee, he’s a member of this community and a parent in this district right now.

”Absolute,” Stubbs said.

"One of my big drivers is, I want to leave things better than I found it.”

He said that begins with funding the much need security and expansion projects in the bond proposal.