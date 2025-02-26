Copperas Cove ISD announces key staff changes to athletic programs

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — In a move aimed at strengthening its athletic programs, the Copperas Cove Independent School District (CCISD) announced several key staff changes.

Head Football Coach Tony Johnson will transition to the role of Assistant Athletic Director. Coach Johnson has been a vital part of the district for the past three years, and his commitment to the students is highly valued.

CCISD is also beginning the search for a new Head Football Coach/Boys Athletic Director, emphasizing the urgency of the role to ensure a seamless transition. Adrian Miller has been appointed as the Interim Head Football Coach in the meantime.

Cari Lowery has been appointed as the Girls Athletic Director, a move intended to focus on providing enhanced support and resources for female student-athletes participating in UIL Athletics.

