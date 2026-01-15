Copperas Cove included in Governor's 2026 Small Business Summit tour

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The 2026 Governor's Small Business Summit tour stops have been announced, and Copperas Cove is one of 15 host cities Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting this year to meet small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

On the tour, Gov. Abbott said he will be connecting these small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with resources and information they need to start, strengthen and grow a business in Texas communities.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Texas economy. With more than 3.5 million small businesses across our state employing nearly half of all working Texans, Texas continues to lead the nation as the top state for job creation. I congratulate the communities selected to host a Governor’s Small Business Summit and encourage small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to participate. By connecting Texans with the tools, resources, and partnerships they need to grow their businesses, we will spur continued economic expansion across every region.” - Gov. Greg Abbott

During his stop in Copperas Cove on July 23, 2026, the governor said the event will offer a variety of sessions that bring together local, state and federal resource partners to provide key insights on crucial business topics.

This will also be an opportunity for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to meet other small business owners, as well as experts, to share advice on their business.

Registration for the event opens up on April 23, 2026, there is a $20 fee. This registration fee includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots.