Copperas Cove hires new interim fire chief

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove announced David Bailey has been hired as interim fire chief for the city.

Bailey started his contract on Sept. 30 and spent his first month learning the organization as he prepares to lead the department until a new full-time chief is selected, the city announced Wednesday.

A Waco native, Bailey has lived in Central Texas since 1976. He holds associate degrees in fire protection technology and criminal justice from Austin Community College, a bachelor’s degree in public safety management from St. Edward’s University, and a master’s degree in public administration from Texas State University.

During his 40-year career, Bailey has earned numerous fire and EMS certifications and has worked in departments ranging from large municipal agencies to small combination departments. His experience includes working with local governments at both the state and local levels.

In addition to his fire service career, Bailey is principal of Professional Civic Services LLC, which provides strategic consulting to clients throughout Texas.

Bailey is based out of Fire Station 1, 415 S. Main St. in Copperas Cove.

