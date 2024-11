COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — First responders in Copperas Cove are working a structure fire as of Thursday morning.

Residents are being told to NOT go to the area of the Willow Creek Apartments in the 300 block of Judy Lane to spectate the scene.

All entrances to the complex are closed at this time.

"Please use alternate routes and allow crews to work safely without creating additional hazards," authorites said.

"Updates will follow if surrounding roads are affected."