Copperas Cove educator arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — A Copperas Cove High School educator was arrested on Thursday for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Copperas Cove police were notified of an allegation of an improper relationship between a female student and an educator, which was alleged to have occurred in 2021 when the student attended S.C. Lee Junior High School, where the educator was employed at the time.

When Copperas Cove ISD initially became aware of the allegation in late October, the educator was immediately removed from campus and placed on administrative leave and the district notified law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation.

"An investigation revealed a sexual relationship occurred between the student and the educator in 2021 at his residence in Copperas Cove," police said.

"On December 19, the case was presented to the Coryell County Grand Jury, resulting in the issuance of indictment warrants — the individual was taken into custody without incident at his residence and has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child."

The educator is awaiting arraignment, scheduled for Friday — once the arraignment is complete, an update including his name and bond amounts will be provided.

Officials say the district has fully cooperated with law enforcement to assist in their investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our students is of utmost importance, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that our school community remains a safe and welcoming environment for all. In the meantime, I encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of speaking up if they witness or experience any behavior that makes them feel uncomfortable," officials with Copperas Cove ISD said.

"We have resources available, including our counseling staff, for any student who may need support — we appreciate our community’s understanding and support as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and our school community."