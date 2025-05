COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Copperas Cove celebrates the official opening of a walking trail and two bridges at Copperas Cove City Park on May 13.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for City Park Duck Pond Walking Trail and Bridges at 1:00 p.m. It's located at 1206 W Avenue B.

The event will be used to unveil a new “COVE” monument sign created by students of the Copperas Cove High School CTE Welding Program.

You can find more information by clicking here.