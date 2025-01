COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Copperas Cove Fire Department announced Friday a juvenile has been charged with arson for a fire at the Willow Creek Apartments.

Firefighters responded to the apartments on Judy Lane in the early hours of November 14, 2024.

Investigators say a young male used a lighter to burn a piece of cardboard on a back porch. The fire eventually reignited, spreading to nearby items including an aerosol can, which exploded.

The fire displaced several families.