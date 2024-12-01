City of Copperas Cove to hold General Runoff Election

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Copperas Cove posted a notice of General Runoff Election on Saturday evening.

The election is set for December 14 — the purpose of the General Runoff Election is to elect City Council Member Position Two (2).

"Early Voting and Election Day location, dates and times may be verified in the attached Notice of General Runoff Election," the city said.

"These are valid for all City of Copperas Cove residents in both Coryell and Lampasas Counties, or on the city’s website here."