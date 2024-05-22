'A long time coming': Copperas Cove renames street to honor 'Big Joe' Lombardi

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — ‘Big Joe’ Lombardi left a lasting impression on generations in Copperas Cove.

The city is now planning to rename a street in his honor.

25 News went down to city hall to find out how that works.

”The process is really, we receive a request to make a change,” said Ryan Haverlah, City Manager for Copperas Cove.

“That could come from a citizen, a developer, or the City Council.”

Once the request is made, the process is fairly simple.

”It was communicating with departments to review the requested name change, and the school district, and then putting together an agenda item for the City Council to consider the name change,” Haverlah said.

One of those departments is Emergency Services.

25 News took a trip to the Copperas Cove Fire Department to see what input they provided.

”When providing feedback, we’re looking for the ability for the residents to adapt to that name change,” said Chief Gary Young with Copperas Cove Fire Department.

“They may revert back to what their prior street name was if they had to call an emergency.”

It’s also important to make sure all EMS organizations know the name is changing.

”Fortunately with technology now, being able to update a new street name in the 9-1-1 system is far more easier because it’s a change in the computer,” Chief Young said.

This is minimal work they both say is an honor to do.

”I think it’s a great idea to honor somebody that is known in the community,” Haverlah said.

”A small thing that we can do to repay or contribute our thanks and sincerity to a man that made such and impact in our community,” Chief Young said.