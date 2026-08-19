Copperas Cove improves to Stage 1 Water Restrictions, boil water notice still in effect

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Copperas Cove has improved to Stage 1 Water Restrictions, officials said late Wednesday afternoon. A Boil Water Notice issued on Monday is still in effect.

As water restrictions eased, local business owners spent the day cooking and serving free meals to neighbors in need.

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Copperas Cove businesses serve free meals as city recovers from water main break crisis

At Jess's Juice Bar, owner Jessica Ackerman said what started as a late-night Facebook post quickly grew into a larger community movement.

"There's no other feeling like it… Copperas Cove comes together when things get rough and we take care of each other," Ackerman said.

Erin Svoboda, owner of Black Meg, also joined the effort.

"Copperas Cove is my home. I grew up here… I want to do anything I can to help people out and really put a positive spin. You get on social media, you see a lot of negativity about the situation and just want to be a light in this hard time," Svoboda said.

The community response comes after water main breaks drained the local water supply, forcing a locally-declared disaster and strict water restrictions. As of Wednesday afternoon, the city eased those restrictions, clearing the way for restaurants to reopen.

During the worst of the crisis, the city's golf course drew questions on social media after residents noticed the sprinklers remained on. City Manager Ryan Haverlah said the course does not draw from the potable water supply.

"Our golf course is irrigated primarily through reclaimed, treated wastewater," Haverlah said.

Haverlah said the course pulls from a dedicated pond that collects treated wastewater, keeping it entirely separate from the drinking water system.

"We have a specific pond where all of that treated water goes to, and then the golf course is actually treated out of that pond, with irrigation," Haverlah said.

A citywide boil water notice remains in effect, with bottled water distribution continuing until the notice is completely lifted. The school district has announced that classes will resume on Thursday.

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