Cooler weather, fair fun

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — From carnival rides to food vendors, 25 News is taking a closer look at how the weather conditions are impacting the fair experience.

“It’ll make my hair go crazy," said Livestock Exhibitor Hadley Reeves.

Ten-year-old Reeves took a break from taking pictures Friday to chat with 25 News Reporter Chantale Belefanti.

She's at the Heart O' Texas fair showing livestock and enjoying the rides.

And while the wind is making its presence known, Hadley said it won't get in the way of having fun.

“And if I go on a high ride and we go down something, my face will be cold," said Hadley.

With wind gusts reaching around 45 miles per hour in Central Texas, fairgoers are feeling the breeze.

With a cold front moving through this week, temperatures are expected to drop, bringing much-needed relief.

But Hadley isn't just thinking about how the wind affects her fun. She's also looking out for her livestock.

At the fair, Hadley showed off her three pigs, Graham Cracker, Munchkin, and Steph.

With the wind picking up, she's making sure they stay comfortable.

“We keep them in the barn, we turn off all the fans, and so they won’t get cold, and we close the door so they won’t get cold, but we crack it a little bit so they can get some air," said Hadley.

She said 75 degrees is a comfortable temperature for her pigs. And with cooler weather expected tonight, she's taking extra steps to keep them warm.

But once her livestock duties are done, it's back to enjoying the fair with friends — wind and all.

Follow Chantale on social media!