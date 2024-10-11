Connally ISD confirms student involved in accident

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Connally ISD staff has confirmed to 25 News a student was involved in an accident Wednesday evening. Few details are available but the student in question appears to be enrolled in pre-K or kindergarten.

"We are in communication with the family of our little Cadet and extend our sincere thoughts, prayers, and support to them as well as our Early Childhood Center students and staff," reads a release from the school.

"We ask for the same from our greater Waco community. Let us all be thinking of this family during such a challenging time."

Connally's Early Childhood Center has more than 200 pre-k and kindergarten students enrolled.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as they become available.